Tripura CM emphasizes crucial role of lawyers in ensuring people receive justice

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that lawyers have a major role to play in building a healthy society and there is a need to further strengthen coordination between lawyers and police to ensure punishment to the criminals in all types of cases.

He said that the present government is committed to solving the infrastructure-related issues for the convenience of Lawyers and Bar members.

“Building ‘Ek Tripura Shrestha Tripura’ is not possible without lawyers. By being a lawyer, you give a voice that sends a powerful message to society. People listen to you. Lawyers have a very important role to play in building a strong and healthy society. Lawyers have to take special responsibility to ensure people receive justice,” Manik Saha said.

The Chief Minister assured that the problems faced by lawyers at various workplaces would be addressed. Additionally, he called upon the lawyers to expedite the resolution of pending important cases in various courts.

“It is up to the lawyers to properly administer the Constitution of India to the common people. People have high expectations from you. Whether it’s an NDPS case or other small and big cases, the lawyers in charge of the case must collaborate with the investigating officers of the police. It is through this system that people seeking justice will benefit. While seeking justice, it should be ensured that people are not subjected to harassment. Lawyers should make arrangements to provide justice to people as promptly as possible,” Manik Saha emphasized.

“This exchange meeting with lawyers was held for the first time in the state. Through this, I will be able to learn about the various problems faced by lawyers. The future of the entire Tripura depends on lawyers. We are proud that now the law and order system in Tripura is in a very good place,” he added.

Law Secretary of the State Government, Biswajit Palit, Additional Secretary of Law and Parliamentary Department, Asit Debnath, and others were also present at the event.