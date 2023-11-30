Tripura CM chairs review meeting ahead of ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas’ celebration, stress upon multilingualism

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha chaired a review meeting on the celebration of Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas, set to be held for the first time in the state on December 11 at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan in Agartala.

During the meeting, he emphasized the significance of this day and urged for its observance through talk-shows and campaigns.

Saha also highlighted the need for students to understand the importance of their own language and other languages to strengthen multilingualism.

Ravel Hemendra Kumar, Special Secretary of the Education Department, provided details about the state-wise celebration of ‘Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas.’

He explained that the event aims to foster love and proficiency in the 22 languages recognized by the Constitution.

He also mentioned that various programs have been ongoing in schools across the state since September 28, including competitions among students from 633 schools on 8 different themes.

An online essay competition was conducted for students in classes IX to XII, and the top 5 essay writers will be honoured during the Bharatiya Bhasha Diwas celebrations on December 11.

Students from different schools in Agartala are also expected to participate in these programs.

Advertisement