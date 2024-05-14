Tripura: Anant Ambani’s Vantara leads timely rescue of ailing elephants in Unakoti

In a display of compassion and swift action, Anant Ambani’s Vantara organization orchestrated a remarkable rescue mission, spanning thousands of kilometres, to aid an ailing elephant and her calf in Tripura’s Unakoti district.

The rescue effort, captured in an online video that has since gone viral, showcased the dedication of Vantara’s team and the impact of collaborative action in wildlife conservation.

Upon receiving the distress call, Vantara mobilized a convoy of vehicles, including ambulances and feed trucks, alongside a team of skilled personnel, to provide essential care for the elephants named Pratima and her calf, Maniklal.

Despite the daunting distance of 3,500 kilometres from Jamnagar to Tripura, the convoy accomplished the journey in a mere 24 hours, demonstrating unparalleled efficiency and commitment to the cause.

The rescue operation revealed the dire condition of Pratima, with extensive wounds, lacerations, and severe stiffness in her limbs.

Advertisement

Additionally, she exhibited signs of blindness in one eye, while her calf suffered from malnutrition. Subsequent veterinary care provided by Vantara’s dedicated team ensured the elephants received the necessary treatment and rehabilitation.

However, the rescue also shed light on a concerning aspect, as highlighted by PETA in a released statement.

Pratima and her calf were unlawfully held without an ownership certificate, in violation of wildlife protection laws, underscoring the urgent need for stricter enforcement and oversight in safeguarding vulnerable species.

The successful rescue and rehabilitation of Pratima and Maniklal exemplify the positive impact of collaborative efforts in wildlife conservation and serve as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving and protecting our natural heritage.