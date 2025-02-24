Triple-engine government will lead to rapid development of Haryana: CM

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday that the faith of the people in the public welfare policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has grown stronger. This trust has led to the formation of the BJP government for the third consecutive term at both the Center and in Haryana.

He emphasized that the government is committed to transparency, fulfilling the people’s expectations. Now, with the formation of the triple-engine government in the state, development works will be undertaken at three times the speed, he added.

The Chief Minister was addressing a program organized in Rohtak on Monday.

He said that as soon as the present state government assumed office, appointment letters were given to 25,000 youth selected on merit basis without any Kharchi-Parchi (bribe or recommendation) as promised in the Sankalp Patra.

Within the first 100 days of its remarkable development, the government introduced free dialysis services for kidney patients in the state, fulfilling a commitment made in the Sankalp Patra.

Additionally, under the Har Ghar-Har Grihini Yojana, women from households with an annual income of less than Rs 1.80 lakh are being provided gas cylinders at a cost of just Rs 500, benefiting approximately 15 lakh families.

He said that officials have been instructed to ensure that eligible families get the benefits of this scheme.

The Chief Minister said that the government has decided to grant ownership rights to farmers who have been cultivating land for a long time but have been deprived of such rights.

Similarly, individuals who have built homes on panchayat land for over 20 years will also be granted ownership rights, a decision that has brought significant relief to the people. He said that Haryana is the first state in the country where all crops are being purchased at MSP.

While considering the demand of commission agents (Arhtiyas) for an increase in commission, the government has raised it from Rs 40 to Rs 55 per quintal, resulting in Rs 309 crore being transferred to their accounts.

He also highlighted that under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, solar panels of up to 2 kilowatts are being installed in the homes of poor and eligible families. He said that solar panels of 2-kilowatt have already been installed in the homes of more than 12,500 families in the state.

Under this scheme, the central government provides a subsidy of Rs 80,000, while the remaining amount is covered by the Haryana government.

The Chief Minister stated that the government has increased the pension of Matribhasha Satyagrahis from Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000.

He emphasized that the government’s objective is to ensure that poor families face no hardships and in the same series HAPPY Card Scheme has been introduced to facilitate smooth transportation in the state. HAPPY Cards are being issued to families with an annual income of upto Rs 1 lakh or less.

So far, 30 to 35 lakh people in the state have distributed HAPPY Cards, allowing card holders to travel up to 1,000 kilometers for free in Haryana Roadways buses for one year.

The Chief Minister further stated that, recognizing the faith and belief of poor families, the government has launched the Mukhya Mantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. Under this scheme, free travel arrangements have been made for people to visit Ayodhya in Haryana Roadways buses.

Similarly, the government has sent buses from every district to Kumbh. The Chief Minister said that the government is dedicated to the all-round development of the state.

On this occasion, Cooperation Minister Dr Arvind Sharma, Rajya Sabha MP Ramchander Jangra, former Minister Sh Manish Grover, and several other dignitaries were present.