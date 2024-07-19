Tripartite MoU signed for Kota Greenfield airport’s development

A tripartite MoU was signed on Friday among Airports Authority of India (AAI), Urban Development Department, and Civil Aviation Department of Rajasthan Government for the development of Kota Greenfield airport under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma here.

The Chief Minister said that Kota Greenfield Airport will prove to be a milestone in providing state-of-the-art air facilities to the general public.

Its construction will not only give impetus to tourism in the state but will also increase education and business activities, he said, adding that the development of the aviation sector is important in achieving the goal of developing Rajasthan.

The CM said: “The air sector is being focused on at the same scale at which road and rail routes are expanding in the state. With the construction of Greenfield Airport in Kota, the city of education and industries, air facilities will be available to lakhs of residents of Hadoti region. There will be no shortage in the fulfillment of the resolution of our government.”

The CM urged the Chairman of the Airports Authority of India to start work soon for the new state terminal at Jaipur Airport and the state government will provide free land for the development and expansion of Udaipur airport and permanent civil enclave and approach road at Uttarlai (Barmer) airport.

The Chief Minister directed the officials of Kota Development Authority to prepare a roadmap for planned development around the proposed airport. The land around the airport should be acquired or planned through the Land Pooling Act and the development of the area should be carried out.