Tripartite MoU between education,health ministries & IMS-BHU

Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan and Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J. P. Nadda presided over the signing of a Tripartite Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) involving the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), and the Ministry of Education. The agreement aims to provide enhanced funding and technical support to IMS, BHU, marking a transformative step in healthcare, education, and research in India.

The MoU facilitates grant-in-aid support to IMS, BHU, on par with the new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) established under the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY). This initiative will enhance the availability of advanced secondary and tertiary healthcare services in the region, significantly reducing patient referrals and out-of-pocket expenses. It is expected to improve clinical care delivery, increase patient satisfaction, and expand access to state-of-the-art medical services.

Pradhan stated that the collaboration will deepen academic and research exchanges among IMS, BHU, AIIMS, and the Ministry of Health. It will pave the way for sharing expertise in healthcare advancements, robotics surgery, hospital administration, and governance. Highlighting the importance of research, Pradhan urged IMS, BHU, to strive for collaborations with premier national and international institutions to enhance its research output and teaching standards.

The Ministers recalled a prior MoU signed in 2018 between AIIMS, Delhi, and IMS, BHU, which laid the foundation for collaboration in healthcare, medical education, and research.