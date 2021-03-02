Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee constituted a 12-member election committee and its first meeting was held on Monday at her party office in Kalighat.

It is learnt that poll strategist Prashant Kishor was also present in the meeting.

Members of the committee comprises Mamata Banerjee, MPs Abhishek Banerjee, Sudip Bandopadhyay, Saugata Roy, Derek O’Brien, Chaudhury Mohan Jatua, party’s secretary- general Partha Chatterjee, its state president Subrata Bakshi, ministers Subrata Mukherjee, Firad Hakim, Aroop Biswas and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

After the meeting, Roy told the media that there was threadbare discussion on all the 294 candidates and the list is ready.

The meeting also discussed election modalities and which leaders should campaign in 30 Assembly constituencies going to the polls on 27 March.

The committee also discussed election manifesto which will definitely highlight the public beneficiary projects such as Swasthya Sathi which so far has benefitted more than 86 lakh people and Khadhya Sathi where more than 20 lakh people have enrolled themselves.

The final decision on the candidate list will be taken by the party supremo and party sources reveal candidates above 80 years will not get a ticket to contest this Assembly election.

More young party workers are likely to get nominations this year. Asked whether the list will be declared today, Roy said, “It’s more unlikely”.

Party sources said, unlike previous years when after the declaration of polls, Mamata hurriedly declared her candidates’ list and manifesto, Kishor has reportedly advised her not to declare all 294 candidates at one go.

It is learnt that the list of candidates will be declared in phases. The first date for filing nomination is 2 March for constituencies going to the polls on 27 March.

Roy said, “The party is well aware of the dates and the election will be held in eight phases. We will declare the candidates’ list in due time.”