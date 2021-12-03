Trinamool poses 4 questions to Modi including on ‘PM Cares Fund’

All India Trinamool Congress on Friday posed four questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP saying “the entire nation is waiting” for prompt replies.
The party’s official Twitter handle had four questions – What’s going on in Tripura? Why is the draconian UAPA being used to silence journalists and activists?
– Why are Parliament working days going down? It says the working days in two Houses have come down from 142 in 2016 to 66 in 2020 and 82 in 2021.
– Why is the PM Cares Fund not under the government?
– Why were hydroelectric projects approved in Uttarakhand without environmental clearance?
“We do hope that the BJP government will answer all of them promptly?,” the missive in the micro blogging site ran.
The missive also carries a video footage of Prime Minister Modi’s assertion on the eve of commencement of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament that the government is ready to “answer” all questions from the opposition members.
The bitterness between the BJP and Mamata Banerjee-led outfit has gone deeper after May elections in 2021 and the ‘triumphant’ Trinamool later trying to make foray in the saffron-party ruled Tripura during the just concluded civic body polls.
However, in Tripura, once a Left bastion and which is under BJP rule since 2018, Trinamool Congress could not make much difference electorally in the civic polls which was marred by violence and also several seats coming into BJP kitty without any contest.
Trinamool sources have, however, said the performance was encouraging for the party and it has a fair chance of giving a tough fight in 2023 assembly elections.
The CPI-M ruled Tripura for more than two decades till 2023 when it was ousted by the BJP.
The CPI-M has meanwhile counseled the Trinamool leadership to try draw the right lesson from the recent farmers’ stir.
“……outside Parliament, the efforts of Mamata Banerjee and the TMC to exercise leadership of a united opposition is not going to fructify, just as the desire of the Congress to play that leading role came to naught. The farmers’ struggle has shown what a sustained united struggle can achieve.
The opposition parties should draw the appropriate lesson,” said the CPI-M’s mouthpiece People’s Democracy in its edit.