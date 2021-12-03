Trinamool poses 4 questions to Modi including on ‘PM Cares Fund’

All India Trinamool Congress on Friday posed four questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP saying “the entire nation is waiting” for prompt replies.

The party’s official Twitter handle had four questions – What’s going on in Tripura? Why is the draconian UAPA being used to silence journalists and activists?

– Why are Parliament working days going down? It says the working days in two Houses have come down from 142 in 2016 to 66 in 2020 and 82 in 2021.

– Why is the PM Cares Fund not under the government?

– Why were hydroelectric projects approved in Uttarakhand without environmental clearance?

“We do hope that the BJP government will answer all of them promptly?,” the missive in the micro blogging site ran.

The missive also carries a video footage of Prime Minister Modi’s assertion on the eve of commencement of the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament that the government is ready to “answer” all questions from the opposition members.