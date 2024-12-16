Tribal youth dragged by car in Kerala’s Wayanad

A tribal youth in Kerala’s Wayanad district was allegedly dragged by a car for 500 meters on Sunday evening after he intervened in a quarrel between two tourist groups

The 40-year-old youth’s hand got caught in the car door and those inside the vehicle dragged him along the road for nearly half a kilometre despite repeated cries to stop it, eyewitnesses said. The victim, identified as Mathan, sustained injuries to his arms and legs and is receiving treatment at the Government Medical College, Mananthavady.

The incident occurred at Payyampalli Koodaladavu, where a verbal dispute between two groups of tourists escalated into violence. Sources said that the altercation escalated when one of the individuals in the group attempted to strike another with a stone. Mathan intervened to prevent the incident, but the group responded by dragging him for around 500 meters

“There were four young men in the car who were involved in a dispute with the occupants of another vehicle. When one of them tried to hit another person with a stone, Mathan intervened. That’s when they dragged him,” eyewitnesses said.

The incident came to fore after a video aired by Malayalam news channels, showing Mathan being dragged by a car with his hand still holding onto the door. It is believed that the group involved in the incident hails from Kuttippuram in Malappuram district, though the identities of those in the vehicle remain unknown

The Mananthavady police registered a case against a group of people on Monday in connection with the incident and has launched an investigation, tracing the vehicle’s registration number, KL 52 H 8733, a Maruti Suzuki Celerio, visible in the video.

Kerala scheduled case, scheduled tribe minister O R Kelu on Monday strongly condemned the incident and directed the district police chief to take stringent measures against the guilty.

Wayanad MP and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi has urged the police to take stringent action against the culprits involved in the incident . “Exemplary punishment should be ensured in the case of dragging a tribal youth in Wayanad,” she said