MP: Tribal youth alleges he was forced to drink urine

A tribal youth from a village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh has alleged that three men brutally thrashed him, spat on his face, and even forced him to drink urine.

The police have registered an FIR on the youth’s complaint, and arrested the main accused.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident occured a couple of days ago in village Tuiyapani under the jurisdiction of Harrai police station. The victim lodged a police complaint yesterday, and the police nabbed the main accused, Raja Chauksey, a dhaba owner.

Advertisement

The incident was the result of some financial dispute between the complainant and Raja, as the tribal youth worked at Raja’s dhaba, but had left the job some days ago.

He alleged that Raja Chauksey came with two accomplices and they dragged him to a stage built in the village, and thrashed him, while also spitting on his face, and finally forcing him to drink urine too.

Several villagers staged a road blockade and dharna in protest of the incident. They demanded immediate arrest of the accused. Local tribal leaders charged that this was an insult to the entire tribal community.

ASP Ayush Gupta and other police personnel reached the village. They pacified the protesters and convinced them to call off the dharna.

The ASP said that Raja Chauksey has been arrested and a search is on for the other two absconding accused. He said the matter is being investigated thoroughly and strict action would be taken against the accused.