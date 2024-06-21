Tribal woman gangraped in Ujjain on the pretext of job; two arrested

Two miscreants allegedly gangraped a married tribal woman luring her with an offer of some work in the Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh.

The 20-year-old woman told the police that she and her husband hail from the tribal-dominated Dindori district of the state.

The couple is very poor and had come to Ujjain on 19 June in search of livelihood. When they reached the Indira Nagar Square in the city in the evening, one of the motorcycle-borne accused, Ravi, approached them with a promise to give them some work.

He led the couple to a house on an agricultural field in the village Pipaliya Bichiya where he engaged the woman in cleaning the premises and took the husband out for shopping.

In the meantime, Ravi’s accomplice, Imran Khan alias Imma, arrived at the house and raped the woman. Soon after, Ravi returned home leaving her husband outside the village on some pretext and raped her.

Later, the victim managed to escape with hardly any clothes on. She reached a nearby quarry where some labourers sensed what could have happened to her. They gave her a blanket to wrap herself in and informed the police at the Panwasa police station.

On getting the information, Panwasa police station Inspector Ravindra Katare reached the spot with women constables.

According to Ujjain SP Pradeep Sharma, the police spoke to the victim but initially could not understand her dialect. Subsequently, they called for Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dinesh Barkade, from the Chimanganj police station, who could understand the victim’s dialect.

She narrated her ordeal to the ASI and he, in turn, conveyed it to senior officials. The police located the woman’s husband and formed teams to nab the accused. After scanning several CCTV cameras, the police identified the duo.

The police officials said when they went to nab the two accused, they tried to run away in a forest area but both of them fell and fractured their legs. They were subsequently arrested.