Tribal man dragged behind van in MP, dies; 5 held

In a brutal incident, a tribal man in Madhya Pradesh’s Neemuch district was thrashed and then dragged behind a vehicle, leading to his death, police said.

Out of eight accused identified, five have been arrested so far.

According to the police, Kanhaiyalal Bhil was looking for his wife in Banada village of Singoli area. He was stopping vehicles passing through the village for enquiring for his wife, when a bike hit him.

A dispute erupted and the bike driver brought some of his relatives to the spot, who first beat up Kanhaiyalal, then tied him to a pickup van and dragged him for a distance. The act was carried out by Chhitar Mal Gurjar and associates.

Neemuch Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Verma told IANS that eight accused have been identified in the case, out of which five, including the main accused, have been arrested.

The pickup van has also been seized and the search is on for the absconding accused.

Meanwhile, under the Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Castes/Tribes Atrocities Prevention Act 2016, Neemuch Collector Mayank Agrawal has sanctioned relief assistance of Rs 4,12,500 to the victim’s family.