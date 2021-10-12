Transport transformation critical to address climate change: UN Report

New and emerging technologies, from electric cars and buses to zero-carbon producing energy sources, as well as the policy innovations, are critical for combating climate change, but to be effective, they must ensure that transport strategies benefit everyone, including the poorest, a new UN multi-agency report launched on Tuesday said.

According to the report, there is an urgent need for transformative action that will accelerate the transition to sustainable transport globally.

Transport solutions exist that can help achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the Paris Agreement, although the report cautions that without the right policies and investments, they will not bring change to where it is needed most, particularly to people in developing countries.

The report, launched just before the second UN Global Sustainable Transport Conference begins in Beijing on October 14, was prepared by the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs in close collaboration with 14 other UN agencies.

“Innovations, driven by new technologies, evolving consumer preferences and support policymaking, are changing the transport landscape,” says Liu Zhenmin, Under-Secretary-General, UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, in the report’s forward.

“While they hold tremendous potential for hastening the transformation to sustainability, they also come with the risk that they could further entrench inequalities, impose constraints on countries in special situations, or present additional challenges for the environment.”

The world is well off course in efforts to limit climate change to 1.5 degrees Celsius. With 95 per cent of the world’s transport energy still coming from burning fossil fuels, the transport sector produces a quarter of all energy-related emissions and without major changes, are expected to increase.

The increasing emissions and rising temperatures are causing more extreme weather events, which in turn are also highly disruptive to transportation and transportation infrastructure.

And it will make significant investments to ensure that transport infrastructure is upgraded to become climate-resilient. A recent study found the cost of adapting 53 ports in the Asia-Pacific region could range from $31 to $49 billion.

However, the World Bank estimates suggest the overall net benefits of investing in resilient infrastructure in developing countries could amount to $4.2 trillion over the lifetime of new infrastructure — a $4 benefit for every dollar invested in resilience.

A low-carbon pandemic recovery could decrease expected emissions in 2030 by 25 per cent, particularly as a result of changes in the shipping, aviation, and lifestyle sectors.

But at the same time, more than 120 million people were pushed into extreme poverty across the world in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over a billion people still lack access to an all-weather road, and only about half the world’s urban population has convenient access to public transport.

In Africa, about 450 million people, or more than 70 per cent of its total rural population, are estimated to still be unconnected to transport infrastructure and systems.

A lack of access to roads and transport contributes to deprivation in terms of access to timely healthcare, education, jobs, and markets for agricultural produce. Rural isolation disproportionately harms the poor, older persons, persons with disabilities, children, and women. Women and girls can face additional challenges when there are concerns about their physical safety.

Transport is especially costly for many of the world’s least developed countries, particularly those that are landlocked, and small island developing countries.

(With IANS inputs)