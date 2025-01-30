Training in Finland: Punjab govt initiates selection process for primary, elementary teachers

As a part of its relentless efforts to elevate the state’s school education system and to bring it on par with the world-class standards, the Punjab School Education Department has initiated the selection process for the primary and elementary teachers for training at the University of Turku in Finland.

Divulging the details about the selection process, Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains informed that the second batch of 72 primary and elementary teachers (BPEOs, CHTs, HTs) would be sent to the University of Turku, Finland for training.

The three-week training programme will consist of one week in Punjab, followed by two weeks in Finland. Interested teachers can apply online at e-Punjab School portal epunjabschool.gov.in till February 2, 2025 by 5PM.

He further informed that candidates must be 43 years old or younger, while the age limit for HT, CHT and BPEOs should not exceed 48 years as of January 31, 2025.

Additionally, applicants must hold a valid Indian passport that remains valid until at least September 2025. It is also important that there are no pending charge-sheets, inquiries or criminal cases against the candidates.

In addition, the candidates must provide 20 recommendations or references that highlight their good work, including 10 from parents of current students and 10 from former students.

The district education officers (elementary education) will begin the verification process on February 3.

All the candidates, who meet the preliminary conditions, will advance to the second round, where selections will be based on educational qualifications, experience, ACRs, performance in the interview-cum-presentation and contributions in quality education, Bains added.

Appealing to the eligible teachers to seize this opportunity, Harjot Singh Bains emphasised that Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab government is dedicated to upskilling school teachers to position the state as a leader in school education across the country.