Trained border youth deployed to strengthen anti-infiltration grid: J&K DGP

In a bid to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid along the Line of Control (LoC) and the international border with Pakistan, 960 local police recruits have been deployed on the borders.

DGP RR Swain said here on Wednesday that the recently passed out 544 cops are from border areas of Jammu and rest in Kashmir.

They will only work in anti-infiltration and anti-terror units so that general area security is heightened. They are locals and know the tactics of the enemy, he said.

The Village Defence Groups (VDGs) and the Special Police Officers (SPOs) are also being strengthened at the directions of the Centre.

The DGP said that some foreign terrorists have managed to infiltrate through the borders.

“We have a long porous border which has riverine and other challenges and the enemy is trying to find new ways to push terrorists,” he said.

However, the challenge is on account of few individuals who are supporting

them with money or some other things, he said.

The DGP said that law enforcement agencies are having the upper hand in tackling terrorism.

In the Kashmir valley, there is a visible change in the situation and peaceful elections are an example of it. Fear of terrorists and separatists has come down, the DGP added.