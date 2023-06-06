A DNA testing centre has become functional at AIIMS Bhubaneswar for foolproof identification of ill-fated rail crash victims killed in the tragic mishap on Friday.

Of the 275 persons killed in the crash, the identity of 99 bodies which are badly mutilated is yet to be done.

Besides, confusion has set in among the deceased’s relatives who are claiming to one body. More than one bereaved family member is laying claim over one body. Therefore, a DNA testing Centre has been set up to clear the doubts over the identity, said officials.

The family members can give samples for DNA testing and match the DNA samples.

Those who are not able to identify the deceased body in the Odisha Train Accident can contact (918280346629) mobile number to avail DNA testing, added the officials.