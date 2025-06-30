Air India crash: All 260 victims identified, bodies handed over to their families

Days after the tragic Air India crash, Medical Superintendent of Civil Hospital, Ahmedabad, Rakesh Joshi, confirmed on Monday that all 260 bodies have been identified and handed over to their families.

Of the 260 bodies recovered, 241 were passengers and 19 were non-passengers. While 254 bodies were identified using DNA testing, six were identified through facial recognition.

“I can say that a total of 254 DNA matches were done, all identified and handed over. Six were identified through facial recognition, and they were also handed over. So, a total of 260 bodies were identified and handed over to their family members. 241 were passengers and 19 were non-passengers,” Joshi told news agency ANI.

The Air India flight 171 with 242 passengers on board crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take-off. The plane crashed into a medical college’s hospital, killing several trainee doctors. An Indian origin UK resident was the lone survivor among the passengers.

The Air India crash, one of the most devastating aviation disasters in recent times, prompted a large-scale emergency response in Gujarat.

Joshi said that identifying the bodies, most of them charred beyond recognition, was no easy task. However, great teamwork and help from police and other departments worked hard to ensure the task is completed as soon as possible.

“It was a very difficult task, and I won’t say I managed it. It was a great teamwork. We are supported and guided by our seniors and administrators…Not only the health department but also the police department, the corporation, everybody worked…All the departments collectively worked for this challenging situation or disaster. Ultimately, everything was done within 13 days,” he added.

Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani was also among the deceased passengers. His body was identified using a DNA test.

There were several foreign nationals among the deceased passengers. While 181 were Indian nationals, 52 were British citizens, seven were Portuguese, and one was Canadian.