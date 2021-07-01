Having remained suspended for about seven weeks due to the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, train service was partially resumed in the Kashmir valley on Thursday.

Passengers in large numbers were seen proceeding towards the railway stations to catch the train.

The train service had remained suspended for about eleven months during the first wave of Covid-19. It was resumed in February this year but was again suspended on 10 May amidst the second wave of the pandemic.

The train service will operate between Banihal and Budgam stations but further service to Baramulla will remain suspended.

According to the chief area manager of Northern Railways, Saqib Yousuf, the first train would leave Banihal at 7 am and reach Budgam at 9.53 am.

The trains are being operated at half the seating capacity to ensure social distancing among passengers as per the Covid-19 protocol.