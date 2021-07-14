After being suspended for about 9 weeks due to the second wave of COVID-19, train services between Banihal and Baramulla in Kashmir resumed on Wednesday.

The train services were suspended from 10 May and were partially resumed on 1 July.

The full resumption of rail service on the 137 km long route from Banihal in the Ramban district of Jammu and Baramulla in north Kashmir has cheered up the rail users as it was an economical mode of transport.

A large number of passengers was seen at the rail platforms, especially at Naogam.

During the first wave of Covid-19, the train services in Kashmir remained suspended for a long period as the valley recorded a large number of positive cases and also deaths due to the virus.