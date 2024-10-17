TRAI symposium on ‘Emerging Trends and Technologies in Broadcasting Sector’

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), on Thursday, organised a symposium on ‘Emerging Trends and Technologies in Broadcasting Sector’.

The symposium, which was held at Pragati Maidan here on the sidelines of the India Mobile Congress (IMC-2024), explored the transformative potential and practical applications of emerging technologies within the broadcasting industry with a particular focus on immersive technologies, D2M and 5G broadcasting and digital radio.

More than 100 national and international participants, including key stakeholders from the broadcasting industry, technology giants, device manufacturers, and government gathered to engage in insightful discussions and explore the future of broadcasting in the digital age.

Advertisement

The symposium has been structured in three back-to-back sessions designed to cover significant topics shaping the broadcasting landscape.

These discussions are expected to play a key role in transforming future policies for the broadcasting sector in India, ensuring the development of an inclusive and innovative broadcasting ecosystem.