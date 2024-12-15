Tragic road accident claims lives of newlyweds and family in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta

A devastating road accident in Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district claimed the lives of four members of a family, including a newlywed couple returning from their honeymoon.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning when their car collided with a bus carrying Sabarimala pilgrims at Murinjakal in Koodal.

Advertisement

The deceased have been identified as Nikhil, his wife Anu, Anu’s father Biju P George, and Nikhil’s father Mathai Eapen. All were residents of Mallassery near Vattakulam in Pathanamthitta.

Advertisement

The tragic incident happened around 4 am on Punalur-Muvattupuzha state highway, just seven kilometers from their home.

The couple had returned to Thiruvananthapuram airport after a honeymoon trip to Malaysia.

Biju George and Mathai Eapen had gone to pick them up. Nikhil and Anu had been married for just 15 days.

Police and fire rescue services rushed to the scene immediately after the accident. Three of the victims died on the spot, while Anu succumbed to her injuries at a nearby private hospital.

Konni Dy SP T Rajappan stated, “As per our investigation, the accident occurred due to an error by the car driver.”