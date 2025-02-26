Tragedy-hit Mahakumbh concludes with the final holy dip on Mahashivratri

The 45-day-long Mahakumbh ended on Mahashivratri here on Wednesday with a record over 66 crore Sanatani devotees converging at the sacred Sangam.

Beyond caste distinctions, this holy bath stood as a powerful emblem of the eternal beauty and unity of Sanatan Dharma. On the concluding day on Wednesday, the India Air Force (IAF) held an impressive air show over Sangam as choppers showered flower petals on devotees.

Many devotees said that the ‘144-year factor’ played a major role in their decision to attend this Mahakumbh at all costs.

Amid a surge of pilgrims, the Mahakumbh witnessed a number of tragedies in which more than 150 people lost their lives.

Opposition leaders were on their toes over these tragedies and slammed the government for covering up the deaths and not disclosing the names of the victims.

The major tragedy was struck on the pre-dawn of January 29 on the main Amrit snan of Mauni Amavasya, when 30 pilgrims lost their lives and 60 were injured during a stampede at the Sangam Nose.

Though there were reports of two more stampedes on that day at other ghats when over 8 crore people thronged the Mahakumbh, there was no official confirmation of it.

Similarly, on February 15, at least 18 people were killed and 15 others sustained injuries at the New Delhi railway station when some passengers slipped on a footbridge between platforms 14 and 15, leading to a stampede at the already overcrowded station.

Besides, more than 100 people either on their way to Mahakumbh or returning also lost their lives in road accidents in UP during the period.

The Mahakumbh commenced on January 13 on Paush Purnima and featured four Amrit Snans on Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, Basant Panchami, and Magh Purnima, concluding on Mahashivratri on Wednesday.

From the break of dawn, devotees immersed themselves in the divine confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mystical Saraswati, with each dip being a step towards spiritual merit. Amidst the resonating chants of Vedic mantras and the soulful strains of devotional music, the scene unfolded as a breathtaking testament to the vibrancy and devotion of Sanatan culture.

With meticulous arrangements by the administration ensuring security and order, Mahakumbh 2025 transcended beyond being just a religious gathering—it emerged as a profound symbol of unity and the spiritual strength of Sanatan society.

The sacred bath on Mahashivratri marked not just the conclusion of this grand event but also a historic moment in India’s cultural and spiritual landscape. On Mahashivratri, more than 1.50 crore devotees took a dip in the Sangam till 5 pm.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to reach Prayagraj on Thursday to formally announce the end of the Mahakumbh.

Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Mahakumbh 2025 offers more than a religious spectacle; it embodies the firm resolution of national unity and the essence of Sanatan culture.

PM Modi and CM Yogi aptly termed it the ‘Mahakumbh of Unity,’ sending a powerful message of binding the nation in a single thread of togetherness. The gathering of lakhs of devotees on the banks of the Sangam stood as a living testament to this commitment.

While CM Yogi Adityanath toiled relentlessly to ensure the grandeur and flawless organisation of this Mahakumbh, PM Narendra Modi elevated its stature on the global stage with his visionary leadership.

CM Yogi remarked that this event strengthens the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ by eradicating caste, creed, and class-based discrimination. “Lakhs of devotees came together, proving that unity is our true identity,” he said.

As the Mahakumbh concludes with the final holy dip on Mahashivratri, its echoes will continue to resonate worldwide. Inspired by the unwavering resolve of Yogi and Modi, this Mahakumbh has been a magnificent display of spiritual power and a reflection of India’s cultural grandeur and economic strength.