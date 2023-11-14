Traffic cops ensuring GRAP-III, IV norms compliance to tackle Delhi’s pollution woes

Enforcing directions of the anti-pollution Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage-III, IV, Delhi Traffic Police is firmly handling those who flout rules on road, ply restricted BS-IV and BS-III petrol four wheelers, Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered outside the national capital and other vehicles coming under the purview of the ban.

On Monday alone, 518 challans were issued to those who were found using BS-IV diesel cars.

Similarly 128 challans were issued to those found using BS-III petrol cars, according to data provided by the Delhi Traffic Police.

As compared to Sunday, more vehicles that fell under the ban purview were prosecuted on Monday, while Light Commercial Vehicles

that were banned were also prosecuted by the police.

Advertisement

The traffic police has so far prosecuted 9998 BS-IV diesel vehicles, found plying on roads since November 3, and 10421 challans have been issued for the same.

Similarly for the banned BS-III petrol cars found running despite restriction, 2254 were prosecuted with 2321 challans

issued for the same.

Traffic cops have not only sensitised drivers, but, have also taken strict actions under different categories to maintain traffic discipline starting November 3, after GRAP-III came into effect, while actions were further intensified with GRAP-IV coming into place after November 5.

As per the plan, those petrol cars that are compliant upto BS-III pollution norms, and those diesel vehicles that are compliant upto BS-IV pollution norms are not allowed to operate on roads, till further orders.

The police is making all efforts in the direction towards curbing air pollution as directed by the higher authorities.

As a result, beginning November 3, up to November 13, i.e., Monday, a total of 103 vehicles were impounded, and 13953

challans have been issued to those running without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), 29 vehicles were

impounded, and 36 challans have been issued for those vehicles that were 10 and 15 years old(Diesel/Petrol), 17 challans

have been issued for vehicles carrying construction and demolition waste without proper covering, the police data said.

To enhance the efficiency of traffic movement, traffic signal timings are regularly fine-tuned to synchronize with the prevailing traffic conditions, in the ongoing efforts to address air quality concerns, the traffic police said.

The enforcement measures adopted by the Delhi Traffic Police are not only effective, but, also in tune with real-time data analysis for location-specific interventions.

At the Delhi’s entry points along its border, specialized traffic personnel reroute non-essential goods trucks and non-compliant light commercial vehicles (LCVs) registered outside Delhi, as per the guidelines of the Delhi

Government.