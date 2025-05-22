Two traffic cops caught taking bribe in Samaypur Badli

Two traffic police personnel were arrested from the Samaypur Badli Traffic circle by a Vigilance team for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000, the Delhi Police said on Thursday.

According to senior officers, a complainant visited the police station on Wednesday alleging that the traffic police officials posted at Mahadev Chowk in Samaypur Badli demanded a bribe from him.

After recording the complaint, a trap was laid to nab the tainted police officials accepting the bribe money red-handed. At about 5:30 pm, the officials called the complainant near Mahadev Chowk. On reaching the spot, he was made to sit in a private car driven by one of the accused individuals in which both the accused were present already.

Thereafter, they took the complainant to an isolated place in Sector-30, Rohini in the car, which was followed by the Vigilance team discreetly. After receiving a signal from the complainant regarding the receipt of the bribe amount by the accused, their car was immediately intercepted by the vigilance team, added the senior officer.

The bribe amount of Rs 30,000 was recovered from their possession.

A complaint was registered in the case under relevant sections on the BNS (Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita) and the two traffic police cops were arrested. Their two days police remand has been acquired for further investigation into the case.