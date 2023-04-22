Traditional fervour marks Eid celebrations across J&K, Ladakh

Eid was celebrated across the Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh on Saturday with traditional fervour and gaiety as the largest congregation of devotees was witnessed at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah were among the notable persons to offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.
Eid prayers were also offered in the Jammu division and Kargil district of Ladakh where Muslims in large numbers gathered.
However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid in the old city, a day after allowing Friday congregational prayers. The Masjid management said officials directed them to conduct the Eid prayers at 7.30 am instead of 9 am.
The Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid said the prayers could not be held at 7.30 am as people had to come from far-flung areas in accordance with the schedule announced earlier.
Eid prayers were held peacefully in the Poonch and Rajouri districts that have in the recent days witnessed targeted killings and attack at Army convoy by terrorists.
Eid celebrations went on smoothly elsewhere, including Doda, Ramban and Kishtwar districts, with men, women and children making a beeline to mosques, eidgahs and shrines to offer prayers.
Offering Eid greetings, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha tweeted; “Eid Mubarak! Greetings to the people on the joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. The festival marks the culmination of the holy month of Ramzan and symbolizes the spirit of austerity, brotherhood, compassion and joy of sharing. May Eid-ul-Fitr usher in peace, prosperity and happiness for all”.