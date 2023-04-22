Traditional fervour marks Eid celebrations across J&K, Ladakh

Eid was celebrated across the Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh on Saturday with traditional fervour and gaiety as the largest congregation of devotees was witnessed at the Hazratbal shrine on the banks of the Dal Lake in Srinagar.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Dr Farooq Abdullah and his son Omar Abdullah were among the notable persons to offer prayers at the Hazratbal shrine.

Eid prayers were also offered in the Jammu division and Kargil district of Ladakh where Muslims in large numbers gathered.

However, authorities did not allow Eid prayers at Srinagar’s Jamia Masjid in the old city, a day after allowing Friday congregational prayers. The Masjid management said officials directed them to conduct the Eid prayers at 7.30 am instead of 9 am.