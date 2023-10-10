Traders in Kashmir don’t want polls at this juncture: Union Minister

Union Minister of State for Urban Development and Housing Kaushal Kishore has said that traders and common people in Kashmir were not ready for assembly polls yet.

“Last month on September 17, I was in Srinagar to attend a programme, where people mostly traders and other locals asked me to apprise the Central government not to hold assembly elections now as it will again start disturbances in the region,” the minister said.

He said the people of Kashmir are living in peace after Abrogation of Article 370 and there is almost end of terror activities.

“These Kashmiri people now fear that after any political process, the disturbances would again gain ground and their lives would be jeopardized like the past. Traders have apprehension of their trading acitivies which had boomed after the Abrogation will also be disturbed,” he added.

While addressing students atbShia PG College here on Tuesday, the Union Minister, who represents Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha seat in Lucknow, called upon the youth to shun addiction.

Kishore said while poison kills instantly, any such addiction like alcohol and substance abuse kills slowly. We need to protect those who have not yet become addict to liquor or other substances, he said.

The BJP MP lost his 28-year-old son Akash Kishore in October, 2020 to alcohol abuse.