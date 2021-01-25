In view of the march of farmers towards Delhi to participate in the ‘ Kisan Tractor Parade ‘ on January 26, senior officials of Police have suggested people not to take the route to Capital on coming Tuesday and Wednesday unless really essential.

Additional Director General (ADG) police Rajeev Sabharwal has appealed to people not to go towards Delhi unless really important in view of the heavy influx of traffic of tractors on the highways. He said that people should avoid going to Delhi at least on Tuesday and Wednesday. If at all someone has to go then they should first look for the alternative routes in order to avoid traffic jams.

Farmers have started going to Delhi – Ghazipur border in their tractors from different districts of western UP and Uttarakhand to participate in ‘Kisan Tractor Parade’ on Tuesday. There is already a heavy turnout of farmers and highways leading to Delhi have been taken over by tractors of farmers. This is leading to jams at many places. The situation might worsen on Tuesday, the day of the parade and on Wednesday as some of these tractors would be returning home.

People have been advised against going to Delhi, said the ADG adding that the permission for the Tractor Parade is given and it would be ensured that it concludes peacefully. The parade would pass through Apsara Border, Duhai, therefore, entering Delhi from Ghaziabad would be difficult on Tuesday.

A similar advisory has been issued by the Delhi Police. People are advised to follow it as well in view of the Republic Day and Tractor Parade if at all they have to enter Delhi, he said.

Meanwhile, the police is vigilant and sufficient force has been deployed at different locations in the area, said the officer.

Farmers from the districts of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Meerut, Bulandshahr, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Amroha, Moradabad, Sambhal and Bijnor have started their march to Delhi on their tractors. Many of them have reached while others are on their way to the border.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) president Naresh Tikait has also left for Delhi on Monday from his village Sisauli along with a group of farmers. His younger brother and National spokesperson of BKU Rakesh Tikait is already taking a lead in the movement at Ghazipur border. Naresh and Rakesh are sons of late farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait.

The farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders demanding the withdrawal of three farm bills since November 26, last year. “The agitation would continue unless the government accepts the demands of farmers on MSP and withdrawal of farm bills,” said Dharmendra Malik, BKU leader.