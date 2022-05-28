Tracks ready at Duhai Depot for first RRTS train from Gujarat

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC), on Saturday, announced that tracks are ready at Duhai Depot for the arrival of the first Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) train from Gujarat.

“The first trainset of India’s first RRTS trains were handed over to NCRTC on 7th March at Savli, Gujarat. It is soon to arrive at Duhai Depot, Ghaziabad, and the Depot is gearing up for its arrival,” an NCRTC spokesperson said.

The tracks have been laid, and preparations are on for the testing of the train at the Depot. For the operation of the RRTS trains, an administrative building has also been constructed in the Depot.

For the testing and the maintenance of the RRTS trains, 11 stabling lines, two workshop lines, three Internal-Bay Lines (IBL), and one Heavy Internal Cleaning (HEC) line are being constructed. The construction of one workshop and one IBL line is in the final stage while the construction of the rest of the lines has been completed.

Stabilising lines are used to upload and park the trains. The maintenance of trains and rectification of technical faults are carried out on workshop lines. IBL lines are used for testing of trains, and Heavy Internal Cleaning Lines are used to clean the interiors of the trains.

Before the RRTS trains are made operational for the public, various types of testing are carried out on them. They are tested through various processes to ensure signalling, rolling stock, and continuous power supply.

After the successful testing procedures, a pre-operational trial is conducted. Only after the success of pre-operational trials, the train is made operational for the passengers.

Other works, including installation of roof shed for trains, construction of underpass and boundary wall in Duhai Depot are being carried out at a brisk pace.

The installation work of OHE for the power supply for trains is also to commence soon.

Poles and cantilevers have already been installed for the installation of OHE in the Depot. Soon, the entire Depot will be ready for the operation of trains.

Along with this, the construction of the Viaduct connecting the Duhai RRTS station with the Duhai Depot is also going on at a pace. With the completion of this viaduct, the line will be ready for the trains to exit the Depot. The track laying and installation of OHE in the priority section are also in progress.

The 17 km long priority section has five stations, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Guldhar, Duhai, and Duhai Depot.

NCRTC is planning to commence the trial runs on the priority section by the end of this year and to make it operational for the public by 2023.