TPCC to hold rally in Warangal to thank RaGa

Telangana Chief Minister and PCC president A Revanth Reddy announced on Thursday that a large public meeting will be held in Warangal at the end of July. The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, will attend the event following the state government’s release of the first instalment of Rs 6,098 crore for farm loan waiver. Around 10.8 lakh farmers’ families will benefit from the implementation of the scheme under the present government.

Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and other senior ministers were present at the programme held virtually at the state Secretariat on Thursday. A large number of farmers were present at the 578 Rythu Vedikas (farmers’ platform) across the state.

During the event, the Chief Minister announced that a large public meeting called “Krutagnyatha Sabha” will be held in Warangal to thank the Leader of the Opposition for the waiver scheme. The waiver scheme was a part of Rahul Gandhi’s Warangal declaration, where he made a series of pre-poll promises during a public rally in 2022. Rahul Gandhi will be invited to the rally, which will be primarily attended by farmers.

The Chief Minister had on Wednesday slammed the previous BRS government led by K Chandrasekhar Rao for its failure to waive off the loans earlier. He compared the words of the Kalvakuntla family against the Gandhis, who, he says, keep their promises. On Thursday, he took a dig at BRS leader T Harish Rao, saying that he knows Rao will not resign. Harish Rao had challenged Reddy saying that he would resign if the Chief Minister fulfils his promise of loan waiver.