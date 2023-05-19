Tourists can now travel to Siachen Glacier’s base camp

In a favorable development for tourists and local stakeholders, Ladakh’s Tourism Department has declared that domestic tourists can now travel to the 12,000 ft high Siachen Base Camp without any permit.

The Tourism Department was for the past two years pursuing the matter with the Ladakh based 14 Corps of the Indian Army. The 14 Corps has communicated that visit to the civil tourist facility near the Siachen base camp does not require any authorisation or NOC, said a notification.

The 20,062 ft high Siachen Glacier is the world’s highest battlefield between the Armies of India and Pakistan.

People of Nubra in particular and all tourism related stakeholders of Ladakh in general were demanding the opening-up of Siachen Base Camp for tourists.

The notification said that domestic tourists and visitors do not need any permit to travel to the civil tourist facility near Siachen Base Camp. However, the environmental fee collected by the District Administration is to be paid.

Siachen Base Camp is approximately 6 hours drive north from the town of Leh via one of the highest vehicle-accessible passes in the world, Khardung La at 17,582 feet.