Tourist from Odisha among those killed in Pahalgam terror attack

The Odisha government has confirmed the death of an Odia tourist in a terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, condemning the barbaric attack on the innocent tourists, expressed deep grief over the deceased tourists.

Advertisement

“Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in #Pahalgam, South Kashmir. Violence has no place in our society. Heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. Odisha stands in solidarity with the victims and their families during this difficult time,” Majhi posted on ‘X’.

Advertisement

“It has been reported that an Odia tourist has died in this incident. The Chief Minister has directed the Chief Resident Magistrate in Delhi to take steps to ensure that the body of the deceased Odia tourist reaches his home safely”, Chief Minister’s Office said in a statement.