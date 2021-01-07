India has leapt across a significant milestone in its fight against COVID today.

Total Cumulative recoveries have crossed 1 crore mark (10,016,859). India’s recoveries are the highest in the world.

19,587 patients have recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours. The national Recovery Rate has further grown to 96.36%. The gap between active cases and recovered cases is continuously increasing (97,88,776).

The Recovered cases are 44 times the number of Active Cases.

The total positive cases of the country today are 2,28,083 and comprise merely 2.19% of the total cases.

51% of the total recovered cases are concentrated in Five States viz Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

The National Recovery Rate stands at 96.36%. Following the national pursuit, All States/UTs have Recovery Rate more than 90%.

India’s Recovery Rate is the highest in the world. Countries with higher caseload are reporting lesser Recovery Rate than India’s.

With the expansion in the testing infrastructure, the Positivity Rate of India has also gone down. The daily Positivity Rate remains below 3%.

17 States/UTs have weekly positivity Rate more than the National Average.

79.08% of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in 10 States/UTs .

Kerala continues to lead with 5,110 single day recoveries followed by Maharashtra with 2,570 new recoveries.

83.88% of the new confirmed cases are from 10 States and UTs.

Kerala has reported 6,394 cases in the last 24 hours. Maharashtra recorded 4,382 new cases while Chhattisgarh has registered 1,050 new cases yesterday.

222 case fatalities have been reported in the past 24 hours. Of these, 67.57% are concentrated in six States/UTs.

Maharashtra has reported the maximum single-day deaths (66 deaths). Kerala also saw a fatality count of 25 while West Bengal reported 22 new deaths.