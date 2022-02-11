India has launched 129 satellites of Indian Origin since 1975

India has launched a total of 129 satellites of Indian Origin and 342 foreign satellites belonging to 36 countries since 1975, Union Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh said here on Thursday.

“India has a total of 53 operational satellites in space providing various identified services to the nation. 21 of these are communication satellites, 8 are Navigation satellites, 21 are Earth Observation Satellites and 3 are Science Satellites,” the Minister said while replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The satellite enabled data and services are being used for the benefit of various sectors of the country including Television broadcasting, Direct-to-Home, ATM, Mobile communication, tele-education, tele-medicine and advisories on weather, pest infestation, agro-meteorology and potential fishing zones, the Minister informed the House.

He said the Satellite data is also used for crop production estimation, crop intensification, and agricultural drought assessment, wasteland inventory, identifying ground water prospect zones, inland aquaculture suitability and disaster risk reduction.

The Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has also plans to launch more satellites to further enhance operational applications and cater the needs of emerging applications and user ministerial requirements in the country, the Minister said.