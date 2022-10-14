Lt. General ADS Aujla, Commander of the Srinagar based Chinar Corps, and top brass of the Army on Friday paid rich tributes to the assault canine warrior Zoom who on Thursday succumbed to bullet wounds inflicted by terrorists during an encounter.

Zoom was grievously injured on 10 October in Operation Tangpawa in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

In a solemn ceremony at Srinagar’s Chinar War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantt, on behalf of all ranks of Chinar Corps, Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps paid homage to the gallant soldier.

On 10 October, during the operation in Anantnag, Zoom played a key role in not only identifying the precise location of the terrorists, but also in disabling one of the terrorist. However, the intrepid canine in the process suffered two gunshots. Despite being injured, Zoom located the other hiding terrorist and returned back from the target area and fainted due to severe blood loss. Zoom saved lives of soldiers by locating the terrorists.

His action galvanised the team to speedily serve justice to the two LeT terrorists. Two soldiers were also injured during the encounter.

The canine trooper was subsequently immediately evacuated to Army Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar, where he fought till the very end. He breathed his last at 11:50 AM on 13 October.

Army Canine Zoom was an invaluable member of the Chinar Warriors. Despite his young age of 2 years, Zoom was a veteran of multiple counter terrorist operations, where he had distinguished himself with his energy and courage.

In Zoom, Chinar Corps has lost a valiant team member, who will inspire all ranks to undertake their task with humility, dedication and courage, said defence spokesman Colonel Emron Musavi.

In a heart touching tweet, Northern Command of the Army said; “Dear Zoom, Thanking you for your unflinching service to the nation. Always in our heart… our #Braveheart, our pride #Zoom”.