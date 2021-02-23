A Delhi court on Monday sent 21-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi, arrested in connection with allegedly being involved in sharing a “toolkit” on social media related to the farmers’ protest, to one-day police custody (PC) to be confronted with co-accused in the case.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma sent Ravi for custodial interrogation after police said she was required to be confronted with co-accused in the case which has transnational ramification.

However Ravi, who was produced before the court on expiry of her three-day judicial remand, through her lawyer opposed the plea of the investigators, saying why should I (Ravi) be in police custody while those I have to be confronted with are on bail?

Police only got one day custody of Ravi, though it had sought five days of custodial interrogation contending that during her interrogation, she shifted entire burden on two co-accused -Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk – who cannot be arrested because they are currently on transit bail.

They need to be confronted with Ravi.Nikita was served with a notice to join the probe but she did not join the interrogation.

It is a case which has transnational ramifications, with involvement of those who has expressed their disaffection for this country, prosecution told the court.

The probe agency told the court that they may arrest Nikita and Shantanu as well in future if there is a requirement.

There was involvement of all three accused persons. We have to confront all three. We only have seven days more to seek custodial interrogation, the prosecution told the court referring to the provisions of the law under which the case has been lodged that mandates custodial interrogation only upto 15 days post his/her arrest.

Ravi’s counsel opposed the police plea saying that other two accused are on bail and why should I be in police custody for the purpose of confrontation? Defence counsel also questioned as to why police did not summon the co-accused persons earlier.

The defence counsel also informed the court that a sessions court, a superior court than that of a magistrate’s, has reserved order on Ravi’s bail plea for Tuesday.

