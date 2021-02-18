There has been no leakage of messages or any other details from the Delhi Police to the media in connection with the ‘toolkit’ case which has climate activist Disha Ravi as the accused, the Government told the Delhi High Court on Thursday.

Disha Ravi has approached the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the Delhi Police to not leak any investigation material in relation to the ‘toolkit’ case to the media.

In her petition, Disha stated that she is being “viscerally attacked” by the Delhi Police and several media houses on the basis of leaked investigative matter and prejudicial press briefings.

“Leaking of investigation materials to media is blatantly illegal, violative of right to privacy and reputation, and significantly prejudices the right to a fair trial by destroying the presumption of innocence. The actions of Delhi Police, thus, violate Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” said Disha.

Disha also mentioned, “a nine-judge bench of the Honourable Supreme Court in KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India…recognised that conversations on a phone are of an intimate and confidential nature, and are entitled to be protected under an individual’s fundamental right to privacy under Article 21.”

“This is for media attention. There has been no leakage of info from the police. We will file an affidavit on this,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told Justice Prathiba Singh.

The court gave Centre time till tomorrow to file the affidavit after hearing the contentions.

Besides, notices have also been issued to the News Broadcasters Association, News 18 and Times Now.

Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru last week in connection with allegedly editing and sharing a ‘toolkit’ on social media related to the farmers’ protest and was remanded to five-days police custody the next day.

In the application in the high court, she has sought, “…directing Delhi Police not to leak any investigation material in relation to FIR No. 49/20, PS Special Cell, including alleged contents of private chats or communication by the Petitioner to any third party, including the media.”

Besides, she has sought appropriate action against News18, India Today and Times Now and all other satellite TV channels and restrain them from publishing the contents or extracts of any alleged private chats (including WhatsApp chats) between her and third parties.

(With IANS inputs)