The Delhi Police on Monday has issued non-bailable warrants against activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu in connection with the ‘toolkit’ for farmers’ protests tweeted by climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The action comes a day after climate activist Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on conspiracy and sedition charges in relation to the ‘toolkit’ case. The ‘toolkit’ was tweeted by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg on February 3 to show support for the farmers’ protest against the farm laws. Greta later deleted the tweet, posting an updated one.

Nikita Jacob, a practising advocate, has moved a plea before the Bombay High Court seeking protection from arrest for four weeks.

In her request for protection from arrest, advocate Nikita Jacob has asked for a copy of the FIR.

According to news agency IANS, a team of Delhi Police’s Special Cell went to search Nikita Jacob’s house on February 11.

The police have accused activist Disha Ravi of being a ‘key conspirator in the document’s formulation and dissemination’ in this case. The Delhi Police tweeted, “Disha Ravi, arrested by CyPAD Delhi Police, is an Editor of the Toolkit Google Doc & key conspirator in document’s formulation & dissemination. She started WhatsApp Group & collaborated to make the Toolkit doc. She worked closely with them to draft the Doc.”

The police further said, “In this process, they all collaborated with pro-Khalistani group Poetic Justice Foundation to spread disaffection against the Indian State.”

Disha Ravi was produced in a Delhi court on Sunday and sent to five days in police custody.

Several activists and politicians have expressed concerns over the arrests of these activists.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the move by the Delhi Police was an ‘unprecedented attack on democracy.’

He tweeted, “Arrest of 21-yr-old Disha Ravi is an unprecedented attack on democracy. Supporting our farmers is not a crime.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said, “Delhi Police on the rampage. After Disha Ravi, it is now the turn of another young woman, Nikita Jacob. More will no doubt follow…This is Tanashaahi in New India called Amit Shahi!”

Thousands of farmers are protesting at Delhi borders against the three farm laws since November 26. The farmers want the three farm laws to be repealed and legislation to be passed for minimum support price (MSP).