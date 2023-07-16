Tomatoes to be sold at Rs 80 per kg from today across country, says govt

Govt decides to sell tomatoes at Rs 80/kg from today
Tomatoes will be sold at Rs 80 per kg across India. Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution in a statement said that due to its intervention by selling the vegetable at a concessional rate of Rs 90 per kg at several locations in the country, there has been a slide in its prices.
“After a re-assessment of the situation from across 500 plus points in the country, it has been decided to sell tomatoes at Rs 80 per kg from today, July 16th, 2023,” the ministry said.
The ministry further informed that tomato sales have started today at several points each in Delhi, Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, Varanasi, Patna, Muzaffarpur and Arrah through NAFED and NCCF.
It will be expanded to more cities from Monday depending upon the prevailing market prices at such locations, the ministry sources said.
On Saturday, the ministry had said that due to its extensive market interventions in Delhi, Gurugram and Noida, approximately 18,000 kg of tomatoes were sold across Delhi-NCR.
