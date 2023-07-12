Tomatoes reaching Delhi-NCR, to be sold at ‘discounted’ prices

Tomatoes are reaching Delhi-NCR, to be available at discounted prices by Friday!

The Department of Consumer Affairs has directed immediate procurement of tomatoes from agricultural markets in Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra for distribution in major consumption centres where retail prices recorded a maximum increase in the last one month.

The procurement will be done by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation (NAFED) and the National Cooperative Consumers Federation (NCCF).

The procured stocks of tomatoes will be distributed through retail outlets at discounted prices to consumers in Delhi-NCR region by Friday, this week, the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said on Wednesday.

The “targeted centres” for release of the tomatoes have been identified on the basis of absolute increase in retail prices over the past one month in the centres where prevailing prices are above the All-India average.

The key consumption centres in States having higher concentration of the identified centres are further selected for the intervention.

Tomatoes are produced almost in all states in India, though in varying quantities. The maximum production is in southern and western regions, contributing 56 per cent to 58 per cent of all-India production.

The southern and western regions being surplus states, feed other markets depending on production seasons. Production seasons are also different across regions. The peak harvesting season is from December to February.

The periods during July-August and October-November are generally lean production months for tomatoes. July coinciding with monsoon season, adds to further challenges related to distribution and increased transit losses adding to price rise.

The cycle of planting and harvesting seasons and the variation across regions are primarily responsible for price seasonality in tomatoes. Apart from the normal price seasonality, temporary supply chain disruptions and crop damage due to adverse weather conditions etc. often lead to sudden spikes in prices.

Currently, supplies coming to markets in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and some other states are mostly from Maharashtra, especially Satara, Narayangaon, and Nashik, which is expected to last till this month end.

Madanapalle (Chittoor) in Andhra Pradesh also has continued arrivals in reasonable quantities. Delhi-NCR gets its supplies mainly from Himachal Pradesh, while some quantity comes from Kolar in Karnataka.

New crop arrivals are expected soon from Nashik district. In August, additional supply is expected from Narayangaon and Aurangabad belt. Madhya Pradesh arrivals are also expected to start. Prices are anticipated to cool down in the near future, accordingly, the Ministry said.