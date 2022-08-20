Tomato-flu, new viral infection, reported among children in Kerala

After Monkeypox, a viral infection termed as ‘tomato-flu’ has been reported from the Indian state of Kerala.

According to reports, children below the age of 5 years are at a higher risk of contracting this rare viral infection.

Less than hundred cases have been reported till now and the flu is considered non-life-threatening. Taking cue from the outbreak of Covid-19, the Kerala administration is taking all the possible measures to prevent further outbreak of the virus.

Tomato flu is the name given to the disease because the patient suffering from the condition suffers an eruption of red and painful blisters throughout the body that gradually become larger in size. The colour and shape of the blisters are similar to that of a tomato.

The symptoms shown in this viral infection are similar to that of corona, such as fever, fatigue, and body aches. Notably, some covid patients also reported conditions like skin rash and allergy.

Rather than being a contagious viral infection, Tomato flu is being referred to as an ‘after-effects’ of chikungunya or dengue fever in kids.

Children infected with tomato flu show symptoms similar to chikungunya, which incorporate high fever, rashes, and pain in the joints.

The infection could likewise be another variation of the viral hand, foot, and mouth sickness, a typical irresistible sickness mostly found in kids aged 1-5 and among immunocompromised grown-ups. Tomato flu is a self-restricting disease and no particular medication exists to treat it, as of now.

The tomato flu was first recognised in the Kollam region of Kerala on May 6, 2022. Till now, over 82 kids have been reported showing symptoms of the flu, all below the age of 5. The other impacted areas of Kerala are Anchal, Aryankavu, and Neduvathur.

Like different types of viral flu, tomato flu is highly infectious. Thus, it is obligatory for the patient to be isolated. Isolation should be followed for 5–7 days from onset of symptoms to prevent the further spread of infection among other children or adults.