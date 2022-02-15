Tomar inaugurates mobile centre called ‘Shashwat Bharat Krushi Rath’ for farmers

For the welfare of Indian farmers, a knowledge mobile centre called ‘Shashwat Bharat Krushi Rath’ was inaugurated at Gwalior by Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare recently.

The mobile centre is conceptualized to inform farmers about globally acclaimed sustainable, natural, chemical-free farming methods, holistic development of soil, appropriate market linkages, post-harvest technologies, Government schemes, and policies related to agriculture and allied businesses/startups.

This mobile centre is a moving replica of Sustainable Farming & Rural entrepreneurship Centre situated near Pune at The Eco Factory Foundation (TEFF), a Maharashtra-based nonprofit organization founded by Mr. Anand Chordia.

The centre has been built to achieve holistic development and fight against the agrarian crisis. It aims to strengthen the farmers’ economy by imparting education on sustainable agriculture practices and to achieve everlasting sustainable farms.

Talking about the same, Tomar said, “I appreciate the vision to digitally help India become sustainable with the use of modern farming techniques. I wish very best to succeed in this noble work and may it help India in employment in the future.”

With a holistic mindset, TEFF will enlighten all about how to approach farming sustainable and chemical-free way. The exhibition will demonstrate the worth of sustainable farming from the grassroots level. It will touch base on points such as the calendar of the plantation – what crops and when to grow them, how to grow their produce with the various available natural resources in their farm, market linkage – how to add value to their business in an efficient way, how to sell their produce in the market, and other aspects which will help the farmers grow leaps and bounds.

In the coming months, the ‘Shashwat Bharat Krushi Rath’ will travel across the villages of India and port in for exhibitions for 3-4 days at every location. The mobile centre will have exhibits of information panels of globally acclaimed farming experts, farm resource-based formulations of insecticides pesticides, farm allied business models, PA system, AV systems, etc.

Commenting on the launch of the first knowledge mobile centre, Anand Chordia said, “The rural world is much more than agriculture and yet it is agriculture that most impacts the rural space and whose products enable us all, rural, and urban dwellers alike, to live. We are certain that this initiative will be a model project that will uplift the social, environmental morals and will bring economic viability among the farmers of our nation. We wish to benefit the maximum farmers of our nation with the takeaways of Sustainable Farming and Rural Entrepreneurship Centre.”