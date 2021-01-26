Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday said peaceful and disciplined conduct of the tractor march tomorrow will be the harbinger of huge victory for our farmers.

He said he was fully confident that the tractor march on Tuesday will be a totally peaceful event.

“Peace is the top priority for everyone and the participants in the farmers’ struggle so far have demonstrated an unprecedented and commendable discipline. This has made this movement one of the most unique democratic events in recent history. It is remarkable that hundreds of thousands of people have been protesting for over two months now in a most peaceful manner, despite provocations and conspiracies against them. Everyone participating in this movement and all Punjabis deserve full credit for this,” he said

Badal urged the Centre government “to ensure that the police and other law enforcing agencies deal with the March tomorrow with utmost sensitivity and patience.”

He has directed has party workers taking part in the March tomorrow to act as “vigilantes for peace. “The Shiromni Akali Dal has always been the guarantor of peace and communal harmony, especially in Punjab . Every worker of the party is fully alive to his responsibility as a soldier of peace,” the Member of Parliament said.