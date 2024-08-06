Tobacco consumption banned in Vaishno Devi shrine base town Katra

Reasi’s district magistrate, Vishesh Mahajan, has banned consumption of tobacco products in Katra that is the base town of the Vaishnodevi shrine, an official said on Tuesday.

The DM in his order has prohibited sale and consumption of tobacco products including gutka (chewable and non- chewable), cigarettes and other related products in the sub-division Katra from Moorie Check Post, Panthal Naka and start point of Tarakote track to Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan including on the track.

The order has been issued by the DM by virtue of powers vested under section 163 Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023.

The DM said that any violation of this order shall invite strict punitive action under section 223 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and Senior Superintendent of Police, Reasi, shall implement this order in letter and spirit.

It is worth mentioning that consumption of non-veg food is already banned in Katra.