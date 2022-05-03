TN to send rice, milk powder, medicines to Sri Lanka: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin on Tuesday said the government will send rice, milk power and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka in the first phase.

He also appealed to the people to contribute money for the purpose.

Stalin said with the permission of the BJP-led central government, the state will soon send 40,000 ton of rice, 500 ton of milk powder and life saving drugs to Sri Lanka caught in a severe economic crisis.

He also appealed to the people to donate on humanitarian basis so that necessary items can be bought and sent to the island nation.

Earlier, Stalin had requested the Centre to allow the state to ship the essentials, including food grains, vegetables and medicines, from the Thoothukudi port to the Tamils living in Northern and Eastern Parts of Sri Lanka and Colombo, as well as those working in the plantations who are reeling under the severe crisis.