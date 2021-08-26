TN schools to begin with refresher classes on reopening

Aiming to bridge the learning gaps, the Tamil Nadu schools that are set to reopen for higher classes from September 1, will initially be conducting refresher classes.

The Tamil Nadu State Council for Education Research and Training (SCERT) has prepared a curriculum for refresher classes for students from Class 2 to Class 12.

The classes are planned to fill the learning gaps, as almost all the students of the state have not attended a physical class in the last one year.

The School Education Department is also formulating schedule in such a way that most of the classes would be for a short duration and would not make students discomfortable.

The refresher classes for students of classes 9 to 12 aim mainly at those who have not even attended the online classes regularly, said the departmental sources.

They added that the refresher courses will also be helpful to the rest of the students who can revisit the syllabus.

A study conducted by the department has found that lack of gadgets, connectivity, power failures and lack of power connection in rural areas have led to students not being able to attend online classes on a regular basis.

“The first two weeks of our classes would be dedicated to clear the doubts of the students and teaching the refresher course materials,” M.R. Muraleedharan, Headmaster, Erode Government High School told IANS.

“We will not put pressure on the students and this will be a new teaching experience for the teachers and a learning experience for students,” he added.

He asserted that a thorough revision of syllabus of the current academic year that was taught online from June to August would be taken up in physical classes while it reopens on September 1.