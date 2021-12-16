Follow Us:
TN reports its first Omicron case

All the eight passengers showed mild symptoms of infection. Barring a 16-year old boy, all have taken two doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

IANS | Chennai | December 16, 2021 2:22 pm

Photo: IANS

Tamil Nadu has reported its first Omicron case with a 47-year-old male passenger, who had arrived from Nigeria via Doha, testing positive for this Coronavirus variant.

He has been admitted to a hospital.

The results of genome sequencing on the samples of six of his family members and a co-passenger are awaited State Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on late Wednesday.

The six family members of the passenger have also shown S-gene drop which could be a sign that they also carry the Omicron virus.

During the last ten days, 42 persons who came here from overseas have tested positive for Covid-19.

