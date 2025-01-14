TN: One bull tamer killed; scores injured in Jallikattu at Avaniyapuram

One bull tamer was gored to death and many others were injured including spectators at the famed Jallikattu, the ancient bull taming sport held as a part of Pongal festival at Avaniyapuram in Madurai district on Tuesday.

Police said the deceased, identified as Navin Kumar of nearby Vilangudi, was admitted to the Government Rajaji Hospital after being critically injured while attempting to hold on to the hump of a raging bull.

Till the completion of the 11th round of the sport, 28 people including bull tamers and owners of bulls and spectators were injured. Over 700 bulls and over 600 tamers took part in the event, which commenced in the morning.

The Government’s first prize for the tamers, a Nissan car, was won by V Karthik of nearby Vilangudi, who had tamed 19 bulls. For the best bull in the competition, the prize was a tractor and it was awarded to the oxen of Malaiyandi.

Avaniyapuram, on the outskirts of Madurai, is the first among the three world renowned places for the bull taming spectacle. The other two hosting it in subsequent days are Palamedu and Alanganallur, also in Madurai District.

The state government continues to ferry foreigners to showcase the event at Alanganallur, where a modern arena for Jallikattu had been constructed, following the massive week-long Marina protest demanding revocation of the ban on Jallikattu.

The Union Government was compelled to revoke the ban due to the protests which spread across the state from Marina to Madurai.

The first jallikattu of the season was held at Thatchankurichi in Pudukottai district on Saturday last and it would be conducted across the state till May.

It is an ancient sport, recorded in the literary works as ‘Eru Thazhuvuthal’, which encapsulates the vibrant culture of Tamil Nadu since the Sangam era (4th to 1st century BCE).

Deeply rooted in tradition and heritage, it serves to test the courage and valour of the youth besides preserving indigenous breeds.

Sangal classics from ‘Silappathikaram’, ‘Purananooru’ and ‘Kalithogai’ among others have details of the sport in the ancient Tamil country. Pongal, the cultural expression of the Tamils, reached its pinnacle during the reign of the imperial Cholas.

Interestingly, though it is a masculine sport, mostly it is the womenfolk who take care of Jallikattu bulls by feeding them. They take pride in rearing them and the bulls obey their command. Young women, including college going girls, have come with their bulls for the Avaniyapuram event. They do come for Alanganallur and other places, breaking gender barriers.