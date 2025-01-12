President Murmu greets people on eve of Lohri, other festivals

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday extended greetings to the citizens on the eve of Lohri, and Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu, saying these festivals are symbols of our rich cultural heritage.

While Lohri will be celebrated on Monday, the other festivals fall on Tuesday. In a message, the President said, “On the auspicious occasion of Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Magh Bihu festivals, I extend heartfelt greetings to all Indians living in the country and abroad.”

Stating that these festivals are symbols of our rich cultural heritage and bring with them enthusiasm and joy, she said, “Celebrated in diverse forms across the various regions of India, these festivals showcase our harmonious relationship with nature. People also take a holy dip in sacred rivers and perform acts of charity on these occasions.”

Murmu said through these festivals which are also associated with crops, we express our gratitude to hardworking farmers, who work tirelessly to feed the nation. “May these festivals bring happiness and prosperity in everyone’s life and we work together with greater vigour to make India a developed country,” she said.