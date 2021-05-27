Tamil Nadu Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramaniam on Thursday said that the state government will recruit 2,100 doctors, 6,000 nurses and 3,700 technical staff to strengthen its fight against Covid-19 as it battled a brutal surge.

He also said that the M.K Stalin government has directed all the district administrations to report on the exact number of deaths due to Covid-19 and not to hide the deaths as this would help in creating proper awareness among the people on the gravity of the disease.

In a media release the government said it will add 500 more oxygenated beds at the Tirunelveli Medical college hospital in addition to the existing 1,600 beds including 940 oxygenated beds.

The statement said that 756 people were affected with mucormycosis (black fungus) infection in the state till Wednesday.

The Union government has sent 600 vials of injection to treat the black fungus, it added.

The 10 member committee constituted by the government to study the spread of mucormycosis will meet on Friday, the statement read.

Tamil Nadu, according to the minister, has already vaccinated 75 lakh people in the state and will continue with the vaccination process to the whole populace.