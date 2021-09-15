TN CM to take a call on reopening of schools for junior classes

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin will take a final decision on the reopening of schools for children from 1 to 8 classes after taking expert opinion from the doctors and medical experts.

Tamil Nadu school education minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamaohi in a statement said that the state school education department will present a report on the reopening of classes for junior students. The report after proper studies conducted at the grassroots levels across the state will be presented to the Chief Minister on Wednesday.

The school education minister said that the education department has been closely monitoring the developments since the reopening of school classes for students of 9 to 12 on September 1.

He also said that more than 800 medical professionals from the Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) are involved in the surveillance to ensure the safety of both students and teachers.

The Chief Minister, according to Public health department sources, is likely to give consent to reopen schools as the state has been frenetically inoculating its population and the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has also announced that threat to children is not very high.